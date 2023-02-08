CDW: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

LINCOLNSHIRE, Ill. — LINCOLNSHIRE, Ill. — CDW Corp. (CDW) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $287.2 million. On a per-share basis, the Lincolnshire, Illinois-based company said it had net income of $2.09. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs and stock option expense, were $2.50 per share. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.45 per share.

The information technology company posted revenue of $5.44 billion in the period, which missed Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $6.15 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $1.11 billion, or $8.13 per share. Revenue was reported as $23.75 billion.

CDW shares have increased 12% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 4% in the last 12 months.

