The recall impacts all expiration dates of the Fresh Veggie Ramen, but no other products, the company said.

Listeria is a bacteria that can serious and potentially fatal infections in children and the elderly. Healthy individuals may suffer high fever, headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, and pregnant woman could miscarry or have stillbirths due to listeria.

The current listeria outbreak has resulted in one death, and illnesses in five states.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD