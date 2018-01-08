A battery gauge and speedometer are seen in a Renault SA Fluence electric automobile on display on the first press day of the Paris Motor Show in Paris, France, on Thursday, Sept. 30, 2010. The Paris Motor Show opens to the public on Oct. 2. (Bloomberg via Getty Images/Bloomberg)

Last year was solid for the biotech sector generally -- but shaky for industry bellwether Celgene Corp.

The company will have a chance, as it kicks off JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s annual biopharma confab this week, to give investors reason to hope 2018 will be different.

Celgene got an early start Sunday night, announcing a deal to buy Impact Biomedicines Inc. and its myelofibrosis drug for $1.1 billion up front and as much as $7 billion over time. But major questions about the company can’t be resolved via Power Point or such a modest deal.

Celgene’s shares are suffering because the company promised investors the world, then significantly revised the planet’s size. In October, Celgene reported weak third-quarter earnings and significantly cut ambitious 2020 revenue guidance it set in 2015. Much of the cut came because an expensively acquired Crohn’s disease drug failed a trial. But the company also lowered expectations for other cancer drugs.

The guidance cut and trial failure shook investor confidence in management’s decision-making and in the company’s large and varied drug pipeline. It leaves the firm more dependent than ever on its lead medicine Revlimid, which happens to have just flopped in a trial designed to further extend its use.





The Impact deal is unlikely to provide a near-term sentiment shift. Sanofi bought the drug from initial developer TargeGen in 2010, then dropped it in 2013 due to safety concerns. Impact believes those issues are manageable, and Celgene is clearly convinced. But side effects could still re-emerge as a problem. Celgene hopes to use existing trial data to seek rapid FDA approval, but the agency may not be on board with such a timeline.

Incyte Corp.’s similar medicine Jakafi was approved by the FDA in 2011. Celgene’s drug would target patients who can’t use Jakafi, but the earlier drug’s $853 million in 2016 sales doesn’t suggest this is a multi-billion-dollar market. Celgene is also actively developing another medicine -- luspatercept -- for the same condition.

Celgene investors may eventually be unpleasantly reminded of its deal for that failed Crohn’s drug, which also involved a large up-front payment for a relatively unheralded medicine.

Celgene’s downside is at least limited -- it will only pay the full $7 billion if Impact’s drug is a runaway success. The deal points to a continuation of the company’s preference for doing a lot of small deals that limit its exposure, when investors want a bigger or at least more diversifying splash.

Celgene is likely to provide 2018 guidance during its presentation on Monday. If it has learned anything from recent experience, it will be on the conservative side.

The company will do its best to project confidence and talk up future medicines and this recent deals. But it likely needs improved operating results and concrete pipeline success to turn sentiment around -- and that’s more than a conference appearance and a Sanofi retread can provide.

This column does not necessarily reflect the opinion of Bloomberg LP and its owners.





Max Nisen is a Bloomberg Gadfly columnist covering biotech, pharma and health care. He previously wrote about management and corporate strategy for Quartz and Business Insider.

To contact the author of this story: Max Nisen in New York at mnisen@bloomberg.net.

To contact the editor responsible for this story: Mark Gongloff at mgongloff1@bloomberg.net.

©2018 Bloomberg L.P.