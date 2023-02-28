The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
Celldex: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

February 28, 2023 at 6:35 p.m. EST

HAMPTON, N.J. — HAMPTON, N.J. — Celldex Therapeutics Inc. (CLDX) on Tuesday reported a loss of $26.5 million in its fourth quarter.

The Hampton, New Jersey-based company said it had a loss of 56 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 59 cents per share.

The biopharmaceutical company posted revenue of $1.6 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported that its loss widened to $112.3 million, or $2.40 per share. Revenue was reported as $2.4 million.

