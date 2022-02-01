But unlike Malone, my interview subjects mostly spoke within their specific areas of expertise, and offered lots of scientific evidence. They also drew very different conclusions than he did. Some, such as chemist Derek Lowe, used not just data but an understanding of biochemistry to explain why Ivermectin is unlikely to cure Covid-19 (even if it does cure other diseases), and why vaccines are very unlikely to cause enhanced vulnerability to disease (even though that has happened with some other vaccines).