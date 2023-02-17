CenterPoint: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON — HOUSTON — CenterPoint Energy Inc. (CNP) on Friday reported fourth-quarter profit of $122 million.
The energy delivery company posted revenue of $2.71 billion in the period, which topped Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.29 billion.
For the year, the company reported profit of $1.06 billion, or $1.59 per share. Revenue was reported as $9.32 billion.
CenterPoint expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.48 to $1.50 per share.
