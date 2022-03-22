A better parallel might be Arthur Burns. The Fed that he led oversaw an annual inflation rate of 6.5%. But that might be unkind to Burns. At least on his watch, the Fed did something, with the target federal funds rate reaching 13% in 1974. The problem during the Burns era was that rates came down as swiftly as they had gone up. The present lot have haven’t even managed to do the first part. Indeed, you might be forgiven for thinking that the current Fed was trying everything it could to push inflation, currently running at about 8%, higher while appearing not to.

When it comes to increasing rates, extreme gradualism combined with heavy signaling are the current hallmarks of central banking. The last time that Fed boosted rates by half a percentage point was in May 2000. After that, it has only put rates up by a quarter of a point in as predictable way as possible. In 1979, the Volcker Fed raised rates 2.5 percentage points in one clip. That one move is equivalent to the entire range of the fed funds rate since 2008.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Predictability and sloth have their costs. It was no accident that the autopilot nature of rate increases between mid-2004 and mid-2006 was followed by the global financial crisis. Back then, inflationary pressures were mainly reflected in asset prices; now they have been reflected in both asset prices and consumer prices. Extreme caution will keep financial markets temporarily buoyant but does nothing to tame consumer-price inflation.

If central banks were serious about tackling inflation, they would have been increasing rates much sooner and by much more. How far rates need to rise depends on what you think a neutral policy rate might be. This is the rate that neither speeds up nor slows the economy. The snag is that nobody knows what it is – it’s all theoretical. But I can tell you that with inflation around 8%, it is neither the current 0.5% nor the 2.8% rate the Fed expects to end up at in a couple of years.

The happy outcome for governments is that this burst of “unexpected” inflation is reducing their debt burdens. In the second quarter of 2020, U.S. debt stood at 136% of gross domestic product. By the fourth quarter of last year, the ratio had dropped to about 123% largely because of extraordinarily strong growth in nominal GDP and rock bottom rates. The ratio is likely to drop further because nominal GDP will remain very high, the budget deficit will drop sharply and rock-bottom rates in no way reflect inflationary risks. Debt burdens will fall if the interest rate on government debt is much less than nominal GDP growth, even if the government runs what’s called a primary deficit (i.e., excluding interest rate costs, it spends more than it raises in taxes).

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Economists have long doubted whether a burst of inflation would benefit governments in anything other than the short run, since markets would the push longer-term interest rates they would have to pay on their debt higher. But although bond yields have risen bit, they are far from compensating investors for a sustained bout of inflation. Real, or inflation-adjusted, yields are negative for every maturity of bond issued by the U.S. government. I suspect the reason why yields remain low is partly because central banks own so many bonds in all developed markets. The Fed alone owns about 30% of all U.S. Treasury notes and bonds. Banks, too, have been big buyers. Regulatory changes following the financial crisis mean that almost all bank borrowing is now collateralized, mostly by government debt. In effect, banks are forced buyers of government debt, further suppressing yields to the benefit of governments.

And whatever many might say, markets in aggregate simply still do not believe that the surge in inflation is anything other than temporary. The reason is that they expect a sharp slowdown economic growth to pull inflation rates lower. That is why the markets expect the federal funds rate to peak at a lower level than the Fed anticipates. The problem is that the markets gets the causality the wrong way round. The issue in the U.S. is not that that the Fed tightens monetary policy too much, but that it does too little. It is the cost-of-living crisis that is likely to curb consumption and cause a recession.

If governments are able to reduce their debt load due to inflation and central banks have, at the very least, acquiesced to allowing inflation to remain high, then you do not want to be a creditor -- to the U.S. government or to any borrower whose debt is priced at a spread over Uncle Sam’s commitments. I remain steadfastly bearish on fixed-income assets in the U.S. and most of the rest of the developed world. As central banks are forced to withdraw from markets, however unwillingly, yields on bonds, particularly longer-dated bonds, are likely to rise much further.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

More From Other Writers at Bloomberg Opinion:

• It’s Not Fed’s Job to Stop Supply-Side Inflation: Ramesh Ponnuru

• Has the Fed Given Up the Inflation Fight?: Narayana Kocherlakota

• The Fed Is Just Guessing About Interest Rates: Allison Schrager

This column does not necessarily reflect the opinion of the editorial board or Bloomberg LP and its owners.

Richard Cookson was head of research and fund manager at Rubicon Fund Management. He was previously chief investment officer at Citi Private Bank and head of asset-allocation research at HSBC.

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com/opinion