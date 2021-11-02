The third group is the most interesting one because it includes the Fed, the world’s most powerful central bank. The need to ease off the pedal-to-the metal monetary policy stimulus, including through an immediate tapering of asset purchases and rate increases next year, has now been recognized by many and has started to be duly priced into the markets. But the ability of the Fed to do so quickly is complicated by factors that speak to its credibility and effectiveness. This includes last year’s adoption of a new monetary policy framework that is backward-looking and ill-suited for the current challenges, and the repeated and protracted adherence to the transitory characterization of inflation despite mounting evidence to the contrary. This suggests that the policy transition may well be rather slow and hesitant at first, slipping into muddled-middle territory. Should this occur, the risk of a policy mistake would be even greater, most likely incorporating a forced subsequent catch-up that would undermine the real economy and worsen inequality.