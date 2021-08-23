Such offerings are unlikely to satisfy partisan political actors. Once politicians see that central banks bend to pressure, they’ll push all the harder. Concessions will spur demands for more, and central banks will be pressed to go beyond managing the money supply and overseeing the financial system. Wider central-bank mandates, as with the recent change to the Bank of England’s remit and the European Central Bank’s commitment to a role confronting climate change, may become more frequent. And, as politics weighs more heavily in their calculations, central banks will find it harder to do what they are uniquely qualified to do — provide monetary and financial stability.