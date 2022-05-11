Placeholder while article actions load

Central bankers, the shining saviors of the global economy after the global financial crisis and again during the pandemic, are fast becoming the villains of the prevailing narrative. Noodling with interest-rate hikes that are both too late and too small and trimming morsels off their swollen balance sheets won’t prevent inflation from soaring toward double digits. But crashing into recession to compensate for being asleep at the stimulus wheel for too long would just be a different flavor of failure. What’s needed is for fiscal policy to shoulder more of the economic burden.

After a brief period of joined-up thinking, when increased government spending was coordinated with innovative stimulus programs, we’re back to central banks as the sole bulwarks against stagflation. The current disconnect between fiscal and monetary policy leaves the guardians of financial stability — and their independence — dangerously exposed to attack.

Walking the tightrope between curbing roaring inflation and plunging the economy into recession poses a dilemma for the European Central Bank. As the hawks on its governing council clamor for an imminent end to quantitative easing and a swift end to negative interest rates, removing stimulus too quickly could easily result in a sharp slowdown next year for the always precarious euro-zone economy. The saving grace is that, so far at least, there’s little evidence of spiraling wage rises. That’s exactly where the bloc’s governments can help, by alleviating the impact of surging energy prices on consumers to mitigate second-round inflationary effects.

The European Union scored a big win in creating the 800 billion-euro ($840 billion) Next Generation fund last year to offset the economic hardships of the pandemic, but its collective fiscal response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has been lackluster. The EU’s great strength is its flexibility under adversity; it should match the coordination of its military and sanctions reaction with package to sustain growth while smoothing the price repercussions of the war.

The Bank of England’s task is even harder given the tax increases introduced by Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak. It’s not a great look for a central bank to hike interest rates at its fourth consecutive meeting while suddenly warning of impending recession risks. Jacking up borrowing costs can only make the cost-of-living crisis worse, hence the growing splits on the Monetary Policy Committee between members prioritizing the need to calm inflation with those worried about the government’s fiscal squeeze.

The U.K. government seems deaf to the pleas of finance experts to mitigate the coming drop in living standards. With the BOE perceived to be losing its appetite for tackling rising consumer prices and forecasting stagflation, traders and investors are understandably increasingly wary of sterling assets.

The Federal Reserve, meanwhile, sees no obstacles and is accelerating its tightening. That’s widening the interest-rate differential to other currencies, further propelling dollar strength and causing havoc in the foreign-exchange market, to the particular detriment of emerging-market economies. But the U.S. central bank has little choice in mopping up after too much stimulus from the government. The prospect of political gridlock after the November mid-term elections does not bode well for the already faltering administration of President Joe Biden. At least with the previous Fed chair now heading the Treasury, there should be some hope for synchronization between the fiscal and monetary response to the economic challenges ahead.

Actively deflating the economy to cool super-hot labor markets and trigger demand destruction is the goal both the Fed and the BOE are pursuing. That not only risks wasting the trillions spent on pandemic recovery efforts, it also might not be controllable. The cure could be worse than the illness, shredding already wavering confidence in the ability of monetary authorities to fulfill their mandates.

Nobody wants to go back to politicians deciding interest rates. So there has to be a realization of the limits of what monetary action alone can achieve when the world has been effectively shut down then turned back on again amid global supply chain disruptions and a war-induced energy crisis. Central bankers have little to no control over the supply side, and can only clamp down on the demand that they were so recently stoking with fervor. Governments can tinker with the production side, but only where it makes commercial sense. It takes a long while for infrastructure or other grand projects to generate any meaningful economic effect, but there is much more fiscal policy could be doing, particularly with taxes and investment incentives.

Stocks and bonds are already flashing red about the economic dangers ahead. Fiscal and monetary policies can and should be coordinated without undermining the independence of either set of policy makers. It’s time for the global authorities to repeat the creativity they displayed during the pandemic. They should act now, in haste.

