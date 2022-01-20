But costs can be mitigated, as some projects are showing in real-time. When it comes to privacy, Nigeria’s recently launched digital naira allows small payments with only a phone number, imposing tougher checks as transactions increase in size. And when it comes to financial stability, the Bahamas’ “Sand Dollar” caps the amount that can be held in digital wallets, reducing their impact. If these emerging-market initiatives bear fruit, it will be time for the U.S. and Europe to ask whether kicking the can down the road for the next few years is the right strategy.