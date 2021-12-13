Less than an hour later on Dec. 16, the ECB has its big review on how to replace Europe’s pandemic bond-buying program, known as PEPP, when it expires in March. Expect the usual exercise in semantics from the optics-obsessed governing council, but the replacement will surely look remarkably similar to its antecedent — probably smaller than its precursor but retaining its flexibility. At the same time, PEPP will also likely live on, with regular reinvestment of maturing holdings to maintain its 1.85 trillion-euro ($2.1 trillion) size — a powerful stimulus tool on its own. President Christine Lagarde has been careful to brush away any thoughts of an interest-rate hike next year, despite rumblings from hawkish policy makers. That will become a more relevant issue later in the year if the economic recovery is sufficiently robust, even if inflation stays above its 2% target. In essence the ECB will want to change as little as possible while giving the impression it is being responsive and proactive. It’s a dead stop with a lot of kerfuffle. So in some sense the natural order of the central bank caravan will resume next year, with the Fed controlling the direction of travel, the BOE slightly ahead, and the ECB having enough problems of its own to not really budge but will be watching the others with interest. Interest rate hikes are very much on the agenda, the big question of 2022 is how many and when.