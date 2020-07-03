Zielke was appointed chief executive in 2016.
The bank also said that Stefan Schmittmann would resign as chairman of the supervisory board with effect from Aug. 3.
The German state holds over 15% of Commerzbank’s stock, making it the lender’s biggest shareholder.
Earlier this week German media reported that the bank was considering cutting thousands of jobs and closing hundreds of branches in the coming years as part of a cost savings plan.
