Zeitlin was among only four Black CEOs of Fortune 500 companies.
Joanne Crevoiserat, chief financial officer, has been appointed interim CEO of Tapestry while the company searches for a successor. The company said it will look at both internal and external candidates.
Todd Kahn, president and chief administrative officer and company secretary, will serve as interim chief executive officer and brand president of Coach. Andrea Shaw Resnick, global head of investor relations and corporate communications, has been named interim chief financial officer.
In addition, Susan Kropf, the company’s lead independent director, has been appointed chair of the board.
_____
Follow Anne D’Innocenzio: http://twitter.com/ADInnocenzio
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.