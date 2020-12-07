In a statement, Zalando said Ritter had informed the company Sunday of his decision to step down in 2021, more than two years before his contract ends.
“I feel that it is time to give my life a new direction,” Ritter was quoted as saying.
“I want to devote more time to my growing family,” he added. “My wife and I have agreed that for the coming years, her professional ambitions should take priority.”
The head of Zalando’s supervisory board, Cristina Stenbeck, said the company regretted Ritter’s decision but “we have the highest respect for the underlying personal motivation.”
Last month, Ritter published the company’s first report on diversity and inclusion, saying these should be seen as “an opportunity rather than a challenge.” The company has been criticized for currently having only men on its five-member management board.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.