One notable shift is a reversal of the dip in female hires. In the first six months of 2021, women accounted for 13% of the 103 appointments made. The proportion was just 8% (of 89) in the first half of 2020 and 6% (of 49) in the second. Heidrick & Struggles suggests the likely explanation is that when the pandemic first hit, boards had been prioritizing CEOs with existing experience in the role, and such candidates are more likely to be men.