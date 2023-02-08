Cerence: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

BURLINGTON, Mass. — BURLINGTON, Mass. — Cerence Inc. (CRNC) on Wednesday reported a fiscal first-quarter loss of $2.2 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.
The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 9 cents per share.
The automotive artificial intelligence developer posted revenue of $83.7 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $77 million.
For the current quarter ending in March, Cerence expects its results to range from a loss of 18 cents per share to a loss of 11 cents per share.
The company said it expects revenue in the range of $64 million to $68 million for the fiscal second quarter.
Cerence expects full-year results to range from a loss of 7 cents per share to earnings of 6 cents per share, with revenue ranging from $275 million to $290 million.
