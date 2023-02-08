Ceridian: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

MINNEAPOLIS — MINNEAPOLIS — Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (CDAY) on Wednesday reported a loss of $5.2 million in its fourth quarter. On a per-share basis, the Minneapolis-based company said it had a loss of 3 cents. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and severance costs, came to 23 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 13 cents per share.

The provider of human-resources software and services posted revenue of $336.1 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $325.1 million.

For the year, the company reported that its loss narrowed to $73.4 million, or 48 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $1.25 billion.

For the current quarter ending in March, Ceridian said it expects revenue in the range of $359 million to $363 million.

Advertisement

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $1.48 billion to $1.5 billion.

Ceridian shares have increased 16% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $74.63, a decrease of 3.5% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CDAY at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CDAY

GiftOutline Gift Article