Ceva: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

ROCKVILLE, Md. — ROCKVILLE, Md. — Ceva Inc. (CEVA) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $1.9 million.
The chip designer posted revenue of $33.4 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $32.4 million.
For the year, the company reported a loss of $23.2 million, or $1 per share, swinging to a loss in the period. Revenue was reported as $134.6 million.
Ceva shares have increased 35% since the beginning of the year. The stock has decreased slightly more than 6% in the last 12 months.
