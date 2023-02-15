CF: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

DEERFIELD, Ill. — DEERFIELD, Ill. — CF Industries Holdings Inc. (CF) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $860 million. The Deerfield, Illinois-based company said it had net income of $4.35 per share. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $4.13 per share.

The fertilizer maker posted revenue of $2.61 billion in the period, which fell short of Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.81 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $3.35 billion, or $16.38 per share. Revenue was reported as $11.19 billion.

CF shares have decreased slightly since the beginning of the year, while the S&P’s 500 index has risen 8%. The stock has risen 18% in the last 12 months.

