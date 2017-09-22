Looking for a little logic in your life?

Circuit Scramble applies the rules of how circuits work to this app game and asks you to flip the right switches to make everything flow.

Players are given just a few moves — it changes based on the level — to get things in working order.

The goal is to get everything working in the lowest possible number of moves.

The game is ad-supported. It has two modes: a Classic mode with 100 progressive levels and an Endless Mode that randomly generates levels.

This app won’t be a huge challenge for everyone, but it’s still a fun puzzler and an easy way to teach beginners of all ages about circuit-based logic.

Free, for Android devices.