Change at the top at Biogen after struggles with Aduhelm

By Associated Press
Today at 7:40 a.m. EDT
The Biogen Inc., headquarters, March 11, 2020, in Cambridge, Mass. Biogen is looking for a new CEO, less than a year after its launch of its Alzheimer’s drug Aduhelm largely fizzled. The company said Tuesday, May 3, 2022 that current CEO Michel Vounatsos will continue to lead the company until his successor is appointed. (AP Photo/Steven Senne, file)
Biogen is looking for a new CEO less than a year after the launch of its Alzheimer’s drug largely fizzled.

The company said Tuesday that current CEO Michel Vounatsos will continue to lead the company until a successor is found.

Aduhelm was the first new Alzheimer’s drug introduction in nearly two decades. Initially priced at $56,000 a year, it was expected to quickly become a blockbuster drug that would generate billions for Biogen.

The Cambridge, Massachusetts, company has since slashed the price in half — to $28,000 a year — and Aduhelm’s rollout has been disastrous.

The federal government imposed tight Medicare coverage restrictions on the drug, which brought in $2.8 million in sales in the recently completed first quarter.

Biogen said Tuesday it booked about $275 million in charges from Aduhelm inventory write-offs in the quarter, and it would “substantially eliminate” its commercial infrastructure supporting the drug.

