Change at the top at Biogen after struggles with Aduhelm

Biogen is looking for a new CEO less than a year after the launch of its Alzheimer’s drug largely fizzled.
The Cambridge, Massachusetts, company has since slashed the price in half — to $28,000 a year — and Aduhelm’s rollout has been disastrous.
The federal government imposed tight Medicare coverage restrictions on the drug, which brought in $2.8 million in sales in the recently completed first quarter.
Biogen said Tuesday it booked about $275 million in charges from Aduhelm inventory write-offs in the quarter, and it would “substantially eliminate” its commercial infrastructure supporting the drug.