Charles River: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

WILMINGTON, Mass. — WILMINGTON, Mass. — Charles River Laboratories International Inc. (CRL) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $187.4 million. On a per-share basis, the Wilmington, Massachusetts-based company said it had net income of $3.65. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were $2.98 per share. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.75 per share.

The medical research equipment and services provider posted revenue of $1.1 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.04 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $486.2 million, or $9.48 per share. Revenue was reported as $3.98 billion.

Charles River expects full-year earnings in the range of $9.70 to $10.90 per share.

