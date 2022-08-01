Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Give President Joe Biden’s administration credit: It listened to outraged parents (and editorialists) and decided to scrap provisions of a proposed regulation that would have made it far more difficult to open and expand public charter schools. The reversal is a victory for families nationwide, especially in urban areas where charters are most commonly found.

The original proposal, issued by the Department of Education, could have prevented public charter schools from opening in communities where existing schools are under-enrolled. Yet the very reason some schools are under-enrolled is that they are failing, forcing parents to seek other options. Some decide to home school. Some who can afford the tuition payments choose private school. But those options are off-limits to most families, leaving too many children — often in Black and Latino communities — trapped, badly damaging their career prospects and setting back the work of building a more racially equitable society.

Public charter schools offer parents choices and help put pressure on existing schools to improve. Their success has made them popular with both parents and children. Charter enrollment increased by 7% during the first year of the pandemic, while enrollment in traditional schools fell — often because parents felt that district schools were doing a bad job of managing remote learning. Today, there are nearly 50,000 students on charter school waiting lists in New York City alone, and many thousands more across the nation.

Advertisement

The Department of Education’s original proposal could have prevented public charter schools with long wait lists from expanding or replicating if the district schools were under-enrolled. It would have prioritized funding for public charter schools that enter into formal contracts with district schools, making charters dependent on the good will and good faith of schools that may see them as competitors. And it would have restricted public charters from receiving early implementation funding that can be crucial to the process of opening a school. The proposal was amended to prevent those outcomes.

The revised regulations aren’t perfect, but they are substantially better. The White House deserves credit for the changes, and must now ensure they are fairly implemented, given the significant political opposition charters face from teachers unions and ideological activists.

Recently, the House Appropriations Committee voted to cut funding for charter schools by about 10%, even as it moved to increase funding for district schools by $8.3 billion. Think about that for a moment. Charters are among the highest-performing and fastest-growing schools in many districts, and the communities they serve are often among the neediest. Black, Latino and low-income children, who are the majority of charter students, are the biggest beneficiaries of such schools. And many charters are reducing or eliminating achievement gaps with wealthy districts. But instead of increasing funding to support their growth, Congress is attempting to cut it.

Advertisement

The regulatory changes were a defensive victory that still leaves public charters facing uphill battles to secure the funding and political support they need to open and expand. To win, parents will need to continue making their voices heard at the local, state and federal level. The outrage that they rightly directed at the Biden administration should now be aimed squarely at legislators. That’s a tougher and longer fight, but the country shouldn’t shy away from it — there’s too much at stake.

The pace of national progress in the decades ahead will be determined in large part by the quality of public schools. Charters can help us move faster and farther.

Michael R. Bloomberg is the founder and majority owner of Bloomberg LP, the parent company of Bloomberg News, and UN Special Envoy on Climate Ambition and Solutions.

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com/opinion

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

GiftOutline Gift Article