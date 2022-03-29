Russia has hinted over recent days that it is recalibrating in Ukraine, reformulating its war aims to focus on “the liberation of Donbas” in the east of the country. It has said it would reduce military activity in the north, near Kyiv and Chernihiv. There’s no question that its forces are tired and Moscow wants to give itself options. A win in Mariupol, particularly over Ukraine’s ultranationalist Azov regiment, could meet “denazification” claims. Recent history too would support cutting Russia’s losses: Not including the interlude, the Chechen conflict dragged on for more than 11 years, something Moscow could ill afford in today’s conditions, and it caused bloodshed well outside the province.

But is Russia really revising down its goals? Putin is a leader who has described punching first when threatened, pulling back and then striking again. And the more nebulous his aims, the harder to sell anything short of dramatic victory. Yes, Moscow may be looking for an exit. But another real possibility is a fresh phase of far more methodical destruction, terror on the ground and repression at home — shifting from the blunders of the first Chechen war to the playbook of the second, with its more methodical plans to exhaust and terrorize.

The similarities between the two conflicts have been striking, and not just because of the horribly familiar images of apartment blocks with their walls sheared off by artillery shells, leaving the lives inside dangling in mid-air, exposed. Both progressed in two steps, the current conflict in Ukraine beginning with Crimea’s annexation in 2014. Popular support has been an afterthought in this campaign, as it was in Yeltsin’s. And the motives have been confused in Ukraine, where Russia has claimed to be “denazifying” the country, just as they were in the early days in Chechnya, when forces were “restoring the constitutional order” — by razing cities and displacing hundreds of thousands.

“Sincerely, we don’t understand what Russia wants from us,” the Chechen representative to Washington told a congressional hearing in 1999. “If they want us to be in Russia, why persecute us? If we are disliked, then why not let us [live] independently?” Ukrainians are asking the same questions today, from Mariupol to Kharkiv.

There are also the repeated military errors, despite combat experience and billions of dollars invested in overhauling Russia’s armed forces. Moscow’s overconfidence has been just as problematic over the past months as it was in 1994, when the official prediction was that the first war in Chechnya would be “a bloodless blitzkrieg” that could tame a breakaway region and boost Yeltsin’s flagging fortunes.

As in Chechnya, Moscow dramatically underestimated the scale of resistance and the challenge of its assault. Rita Konaev of the Center for Security and Emerging Technology in Washington explains that urban combat is so difficult for attackers that defeating Islamic State in the Iraqi city of Mosul involved the U.S. forces’ muscle and still took nine months, cost thousands of lives and left little standing. Cities are also more commonly fought over one by one. And yet Russia, as Konaev points out, has fought multiple urban battles at once in Ukraine.

But the crucial thing about the eerie historical parallels is that they may help us glimpse what comes next.

Having botched the first weeks in Ukraine, Putin is now bruised and cornered, much as Yeltsin was in 1996. But Putin, ascending in the late 1990s, did not settle for a stalemate. In fact he came back far more harshly (after apartment bombings blamed on Chechen rebels), swearing to “wipe them out in the outhouse” with his “anti-terrorist operation”, ultimately cementing his authority. Suggestions Russia will refocus also assume Putin is getting a clear view of what is happening on the ground — and of the extent of Russian losses — something that seems unlikely.

Just as before the second Chechen war, when he rose to power, Putin is in a position of weakness at home, and needs a conclusive victory. He may not necessarily use nuclear or chemical weapons, but it does mean that he can still seek to inflict considerably more pain to get what he needs — and he has the firepower, muscle and ruthlessness to do that.

He can also use other means to subdue resistant populations including, as in Chechnya, arbitrary detentions, torture and disappearances. Evidence of terror tactics is emerging in Ukraine. That will increase, to cow citizens who have stood up to Russian forces with extraordinary courage. (In Chechnya, this tactic was so commonplace that families routinely removed male shoes at night from those left, by custom, outside the door.) So, too, will the hunt for collaborators who can hold territory. Independent reporting on the conflict from within Russia and in occupied areas will also become ever harder, just as it did as the Chechen conflict progressed — by the second war, journalists could not travel to the region independently and became targets.

Of course, for all the similarities, these conflicts are not identical. Chechnya is a small, mountainous Muslim region of a little over a million people. Ukraine is a vast, independent European country of 44 million with a professional military, strengthened by eight years of conflict with Russia. The West’s support is more than rhetoric here. The question is whether an increasingly desperate Putin can recognize the difference.

