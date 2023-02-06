Chegg: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SANTA CLARA, Calif. — SANTA CLARA, Calif. — Chegg Inc. (CHGG) on Monday reported fourth-quarter profit of $1.9 million.
The provider of online textbook rental services posted revenue of $205.2 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $201.6 million.
For the current quarter ending in March, Chegg said it expects revenue in the range of $184 million to $186 million.
The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $745 million to $760 million.
_____
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CHGG at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CHGG