Chegg: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SANTA CLARA, Calif. — SANTA CLARA, Calif. — Chegg Inc. (CHGG) on Monday reported fourth-quarter profit of $1.9 million. The Santa Clara, California-based company said it had profit of 1 cent per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and non-recurring costs, came to 40 cents per share. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 39 cents per share.

The provider of online textbook rental services posted revenue of $205.2 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $201.6 million.

For the current quarter ending in March, Chegg said it expects revenue in the range of $184 million to $186 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $745 million to $760 million.

