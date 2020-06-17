Iron Mountain Inc., down 32 cents to $27.85.
The information management services company is offering $500 million in senior notes to repay debt.
Tempur Sealy International Inc., up $3.65 to $75.14.
The mattress and bedding products company said sales were strong in May and early June.
Perrigo Co., up 42 cents to $53.89.
The over-the-counter drug company is partnering with Kazmira to enter the cannabis-based product market.
CoreCivic Inc., down $2.09 to $10.43.
The private prisons operator suspended its dividend and said it’s evaluating its corporate structure.
Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., down $1.76 to $19.20.
The cruise line operator will keep operations suspended through September.
United States Steel Corp., down $1.09 to $9.38.
The steel maker gave investors a disappointing second-quarter earnings forecast.
