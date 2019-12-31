Turnover grew slightly to 446.7 million pounds.

“Consistent revenue growth and careful financial management over recent seasons has allowed the club to make significant levels of investment in the playing staff whilst maintaining compliance with UEFA Financial Fair Play regulations,” Chelsea chairman Bruce Buck said on chelseafc.com.

“This has contributed to another Europa League victory at the end of the 2018-19 season and a return to the highest level of European competition.

“This solid commercial foundation, allied to a young and exciting team now led by Frank Lampard, means that the club is well placed to sustain its pursuit of success both on and off the pitch as well as maintain its financial stability over the coming years.”

Chelsea made a 62 million pound profit in the previous year.

The London club is fourth in the Premier League, 20 points behind leader Liverpool, and plays at Brighton on Tuesday.

