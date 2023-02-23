Chemed: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

CINCINNATI — CINCINNATI — Chemed Corp. (CHE) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter profit of $62.1 million. On a per-share basis, the Cincinnati-based company said it had net income of $4.13. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $5.39 per share. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $5.30 per share.

The operator of the Roto-Rooter plumbing service and Vitas Healthcare hospices posted revenue of $546.7 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $249.6 million, or $16.53 per share. Revenue was reported as $2.13 billion.

Chemed expects full-year earnings in the range of $20.75 to $21.10 per share.

Chemed shares have climbed slightly since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $511.26, a rise of 12% in the last 12 months.

