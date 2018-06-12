WILMINGTON, Del. — A former employee of a chemical company spun off from the DuPont Co. has pleaded guilty to conspiring to steal trade secrets and sell them to Chinese investors.

Chemours Co. ex-worker Jerry Jindong Xu entered the guilty plea Friday. He is scheduled to be sentenced June 27 and faces up to 10 years in prison.

Xu is a Canadian citizen who was arrested in New York last August.

Prosecutors say the conspiracy involved the theft of trade secrets related to sodium cyanide, a chemical most often used to mine gold, silver, and other precious metals. Chemours is the world’s largest producer of sodium cyanide

Authorities have said Xu was aided by an unnamed co-conspirator, a longtime DuPont employee who left the company in 2014 to open a mining consulting business.

