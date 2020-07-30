Net sales totaled slightly less than $1.1 billion, compared to $1.4 billion in the second quarter of 2019.
Sales were down in all business segments, with across-the-board price declines and double-digit volume drops in the fluoroproducts and chemical solutions units. Sales volume in the titanium technologies segment was off 9%.
The company attributed 22% lower volume for fluoroproducts primarily to the impact of COVID-19 on the automobile manufacturing industry and industrial end-markets. Coronavirus-related mine closures drove a 16 percent volume decline in chemical solutions, the company said.
Net sales in the titanium technologies segment totaled $488 million, compared to $567 million in the prior-year quarter, attributed to softer demand primarily in Europe, Latin America and Asia.
Chemours shares closed at $18 on Thursday, down about 3.2%
