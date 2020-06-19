Chesapeake had struggled for years before the pandemic hit. Now, demand for energy has fallen in tandem with global economic growth due to a global pandemic. That has exacerbated weaknesses across the energy sector.
If Chesapeake fails to make its interest payments within 30 days, it could be declared in default, according to a regulatory filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
That would make it even more difficult for Chesapeake to fund operations because the cost of securing new loans will grow.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.