Chewy Chief Executive Officer Sumit Singh said the fourth quarter was a “tug between the fundamentally strong consumer demand that underpins our business and the highly challenging operating environment.”

Story continues below advertisement

The impact from sales lost because of gaps on its virtual shelves was twice as high as the company had forecast. Excluding that, fourth-quarter sales would have been near the top end of its guidance.

Advertisement

Chewy is not alone. Under Armour Inc. warned recently that bottlenecks would continue to affect its spring and summer ranges, while Nike Inc. said 65% of its inventory was in transit.

Pet supplies were also one of the categories hurt most by the confluence of closed factories, labor shortages and clogged ports in 2021. Meanwhile, the millions of households that adopted a dog or cat during the pandemic ratcheted up demand, so manufacturers such as Nestle SA had to race to catch up. Cat food in particular has been in short supply.

Story continues below advertisement

Nevertheless, the out-of-stock goods at Chewy meant customers had to go elsewhere to get what they wanted. That also coincided with the reopening of physical retail stores.

Indeed, Chewy’s ability to hold on to customers in the fourth quarter was weaker than expected. Not only did shortages play a part, but it experienced an influx of new customers in the final three months of 2020 amid resurging Covid cases and stimulus payments. Not all of them stuck around.

Advertisement

In addition to stocking challenges, the company expects the elevated churn to continue for the first half of this year, although there could be some relief in the second half. Supply chain constraints should also ease then, too. It is already seeing some improvement in labor availability and freight costs.

Story continues below advertisement

While consumers who remained spent 16% more, to a record $430 in the fourth quarter, lost customers are a worrying sign, and the attrition is worth watching this year.

With economies opening up, not only do customers face more choices in where they shop, but inflation is squeezing household budgets.

Chewy is more fortunate than companies in some other categories because many people will pay more to ensure their pets still get their favorite food or treats, sacrificing spending in other areas. That should make it easier for the company to achieve the single-digit percentage price increases it is planning this year, alleviating some of the pressure on margins from its own rising costs. But even so, it won’t be immune from the effects of inflation.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

And there’s another danger: that Americans start to give up their pets as they return to work or find that their incomes won’t stretch to the cost of food and veterinary care. This hasn’t happened in large numbers yet, but it is another factor to monitor. Many people abandoned their pets in the wake of the financial crisis.

Given the uncertainty in Chewy’s outlook, investors are right to mark down the shares. The company needs to prove that it can get its supply chain snarls under control and retain the many customers acquired over the past two years. It must also convince investors that buying Fido’s favorite food online is more than a passing pandemic fad.

More From Writers at Bloomberg Opinion:

Story continues below advertisement

• Kanye’s Outburst Is a Painful Lesson for Gap: Andrea Felsted

• Food Delivery Will Struggle to Outrun Inflation: Felsted and Kim

• Amazon Ends Up With a Big No Sale in India: Andy Mukherjee

This column does not necessarily reflect the opinion of the editorial board or Bloomberg LP and its owners.

Andrea Felsted is a Bloomberg Opinion columnist covering the consumer and retail industries. She previously worked at the Financial Times.

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com/opinion