Chicago Fed names ex-Obama adviser Goolsbee as next leader

WASHINGTON — Austan Goolsbee, who was a top economic adviser to President Barack Obama, has been chosen as the next president of the Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago, the regional Fed bank announced Thursday.
As head of a regional Fed bank, Goolsbee will have a vote on the central bank’s interest rate decisions next year. Each year, four of the regional bank presidents rotate into voting positions on the Fed’s rate-setting committee.
Goolsbee was chair of the Obama White House’s Council of Economic Advisers from 2010 to 2011 after having served as a member of the council since 2009. He received a Ph.D. in economics from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.