Over the last four decades, the cost of child care has skyrocketed in the US. It now takes up almost 20% of median family income per child in major cities. But the tax benefit some workers use to offset those day care or nanny expenses has stayed the same — since 1986! When the amount was temporarily increased during Covid, it only became more obvious that the cap was hopelessly outdated.

Many working parents take advantage of what is called a dependent care flexible spending account through their employers. Almost 60% of employers offer dependent care FSAs. The account is similar to a health FSA, but the money that goes into a dependent care FSA is used for child care expenses, when those expenses allow a parent to work. That means parents can use pre-tax dollars to pay for a day care center, nanny, preschool or certain types of after-school care for kids under the age of 13. (The account can also be used to help with costs related to taking care of a dependent parent.)

It’s pretty straightforward: An employee has a certain amount withheld from a paycheck that gets put into the account; he or she pays the child care expenses out-of-pocket; and then gets reimbursed by the employer from that account. Money put into the dependent care FSA can’t be carried over from year to year, so once someone’s enrolled, it’s use it or lose it.

But given how expensive child care is these days, who’s going to have any money left over? In major metro areas, the annual cost for an infant in day care is more than $17,000 and for a toddler it’s more than $12,300, according to the most recent estimates from the Labor Department. Those figures are from 2018 — even before the recent shortage of day care workers, which is driving waitlists to record numbers and pushing costs even higher.

In contrast, the maximum amount a single taxpayer or married couple filing jointly can typically stash away in a dependent care FSA is $5,000. That limit made sense back in 1986, when the annual cost of childcare for a preschooler was about $3,300, but not so much these days when it can easily be four times that amount.

Yes, there’s also a tax credit to help with expenses up to $3,000 for families with one child or $6,000 for two or more children, when the parents make less than $438,000. But while that covers most American families, the credit amounts are still small compared to the cost of care. And those limits aren’t adjusted annually for inflation, either.

It’s ridiculous that so many tax credits and deductions aren’t adjusted for inflation. It’s a version of “bracket creep,” and it’s all over the US tax code. The ancient contribution cap for child care FSAs seems to be among the most absurd, especially considering that contribution limits for most other tax-advantaged accounts — 401(k)s, IRAs and health FSAs — are all indexed for inflation.

If the $5,000 cap were inflation-adjusted, it would be around $13,500 in today’s dollars. That’s a lot closer to current child care expenses.

Nonetheless, it’s still only half what some parents pay for basic day care; we’re not talking about platinum-plated sippy cups. In Washington, DC, the most expensive city for child care, the average annual cost for infant care is an eye-watering $24,243. And that’s just for one kid.

Families with multiple children in day care often end up spending more on those expenses than housing. In all but five states, the price of child care for two children was higher than the average annualized mortgage, according to a 2021 report by Child Care Aware of America. There are implications for employment, too. The more expensive child care becomes, without any sort of subsidy or tax break to shoulder the burden, the more likely the lower-earning spouse in a married couple is to drop out of the workforce.

To be sure, the dependent care FSA tends to be used by higher-income families. And at a time of anxiety over federal budget deficits, reducing tax revenue carries some risk. If the contribution cap for dependent care FSAs were increased, it might be prudent to think about an income phase-out, like we have for dependent-care tax credits. Remember though, keeping women in the workforce would raise more tax revenue, which would offset the cost of increasing the dependent care FSA cap.

And with child care expenses so high, there are plenty of families who could use some help — even those that are well-to-do. With per-child childcare costs increasing 2,000% since the 1970s, it just doesn’t make sense to leave the tax code stuck in the past.

Alexis Leondis is a Bloomberg Opinion columnist covering personal finance. Previously, she oversaw tax coverage for Bloomberg News.

