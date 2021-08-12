So we know children are at lower risk of severe Covid, but some risk still exists. Unfortunately, much of our experience with infection rates and severity of disease come from the past 12 months. For much of this time, vaccines weren’t widely available, so most of our efforts at keeping the virus at bay were centered on practices such as wearing masks and social distancing. Many children attended virtual school or had smaller class sizes, and there was no delta variant. So our data is not necessarily a good guide to the future. According to the American Academy of Pediatrics, as of Aug. 5, there had been 4.3 million confirmed Covid infections among children in the U.S. Given that many kids are likely to have few or no symptoms, the actual number is most likely much higher. And the rate of infections is growing, likely because of reduced masking and social distancing with the rollout of vaccines, coupled with the surge in the delta variant, whose characteristics make for more efficient transmission. In the week ended Aug. 5, there were close to 94,000 Covid-19 cases in children, compared with the highest peak at 211,486 recorded in the first week of January. But the worrying trend is that the percentage of total Covid-19 cases represented by children is growing: 14.3% in the week ended Aug. 5, compared with less than 2% for most of 2020. Some of this is likely driven by the fact that adults are increasingly immunized against the virus, but it’s also possible that it’s driven by behavioral changes, such as more indoor mixing.