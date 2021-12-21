He should start by building a broad coalition to advance his social and economic agenda, bringing in centrist advisers to counter his relative inexperience. Selecting a minister of finance from among his recently widened team of economic advisers, which includes former central bank President Roberto Zahler, would be a good first step. This choice will be vital to reassure the rattled investors and savers who have pulled billions out of Chile over the past two years ($8.8 billion in the six months to August alone, according to the central bank), swapped deposits out of pesos, and driven up borrowing costs. Boric must demonstrate that while he’s a frequent critic of Chile’s centrist parties, he can still work with them.