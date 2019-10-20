At least two airlines have cancelled flights into the capital.
President Sebastián Piñera announced Saturday night he was cancelling a subway fare hike imposed two weeks ago. It had led to major protests that included rioting that caused millions of dollars in damage to vandalized subway stops, office buildings and stores.
A state of emergency and curfew remains in effect for six Chilean cities.
