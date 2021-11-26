Despite everything, might this somehow emerge in the coming weeks and months? Might the extremists, even now, tack toward moderation? To some degree, that’s likely. There are reasons for hope. Between now and the runoff, Kast and Boric might each see advantage in softening their positions to appeal to the disenfranchised center. In office, hard realities would impose constraints on either man. Kast could find himself contained by a left-leaning constitution, a divided Congress and by constant protests on the street. Boric, meanwhile, would find his bolder plans hard to execute and impossible to fund. In office, compromise might look more appealing than it does when stirring passionate supporters to get out and vote.