Discontent, populism and politics pushed to extremes are not unique to Chile. The trouble is that adding to that mix the creation of a new constitution — drawn up by a gathering in which independents are heavily represented, after voters repudiated politics as usual — will not prove the institutional solution that some hope. Notwithstanding the problems with the previous iteration, with its roots in an autocratic regime, it’s unclear the benefits of starting afresh will outweigh the risks of a prolonged period of instability. In the near term, it will cast Chile into what Patricio Navia, political scientist and professor at New York University, described to me as a “valley of despair.” Writing a new charter, as he points out, comes with a high cost, given everything the country might lose.Once written, by delegates chosen by less than half of Chile’s electorate, the document will have to be put to the public again.