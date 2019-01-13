BEIJING — China’s government reports 2018 exports rose 7.1 percent as a trade battle with Washington intensified, while imports were up 12.9 percent.

Monday’s announcement comes as Beijing tries to reverse a decline in economic growth while facing a potential fall-off in American orders for Chinese goods following President Donald Trump’s tariff hikes in the fight over China’s technology ambitions.

Chinese exporters also face pressure from cooling consumer demand in other global markets.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.