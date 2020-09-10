Auto sales for the first eight months of the year were down 15.4% at 11.3 million, an improvement from the first half’s 22.4% contraction. Total vehicle sales were down 9.7% at 14.6 million.
Auto demand already was suffering before China shut down factories and dealerships in February to fight the coronavirus. Consumers are uneasy about a slowing economy and a tariff war with Washington.
Last year’s sales fell 9.6%, the second straight annual decline.
That has hurt global automakers that are looking to China to propel sales growth. It also squeezes cash flow at a time when global and Chinese brands are spending billions of dollars to develop electric vehicles under pressure to meet government sales quotas.
August sales of electric and gasoline-electric hybrid vehicles rose 25.8% over a year earlier to 109,000. For the year to date, sales were off 26.4% at 596,000.
SUV sales rose 6.5% to 800,000. They were off 8.7% for the first eight months of the year at 5.2 million. Sedan sales gained 5.8% to 821,000. For the year to date, they fell 18.8% to 5.3 million.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.