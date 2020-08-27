By Associated PressAugust 27, 2020 at 10:31 PM EDTBEIJING — China on Friday blocked imports from an Australian beef producer after reporting a banned drug was found in its meat.Imports of beef from John Dee Warwick Pty. Ltd. that contained the banned chemical, chloramphenicol, were destroyed, the General Administration of Customs of China announced.Support our journalism. Subscribe today.arrow-rightChina earlier blocked imports of beef from Australia’s largest producers in what political analysts suggested was a dispute over trade rules.Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.comment0 CommentsToday’s HeadlinesThe most important news stories of the day, curated by Post editors and delivered every morning.By signing up you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy