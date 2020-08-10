“The improvement we have seen in greater China exemplifies the resilience of travel demand once there is a view that the virus is under control and travel restrictions have eased,” CEO Arne Sorenson said in a prepared statement.
Marriott had a net loss of $234 million for the second quarter after a $232 million profit in the April-June period last year. Adjusted for one-time items, Marriott lost 64 cents per share, far worse than the loss of 41 cents that Wall Street had expected, according to a survey by FactSet.
Revenue plunged 72% to $1.5 billion, just shy of analyst projections.
