There’s also the debt. Shimao pays more than 8 billion yuan per year in interest expense alone. In addition, as of June, the latest financials available, it had 78 billion yuan of borrowings due within a year — total revenue in the year ended June 2021 was 144 billion yuan. And these are just numbers on the books. According to UBS Group AG, Shimao has another 120 billion yuan in off-balance sheet debt, accrued mostly through aggressive land acquisitions between 2017 and 2019. We have no idea when the hidden debt is due, or how much is due.