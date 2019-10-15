Similar accidents in recent months have killed scores of Chinese, despite a push to boost safety and crack down on the corruption that facilitates it.

Nine people were killed Sunday in a restaurant gas explosion in the eastern province of Jiangsu, the same province where a massive chemical blast in March left nearly 80 people dead in one of China’s worst industrial accidents in recent years.

A massive 2015 explosion at a chemical warehouse in the port city of Tianjin killed 173 people. That disaster was blamed mainly on illegal construction and storage operations.

