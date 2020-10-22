The Trump administration has indicated it might refuse visas for some of their employees, which prompted Beijing to say it might withhold visas for the few remaining American reporters in China.
A foreign ministry spokesman, Zhao Liajian, called the latest U.S. steps “political oppression.”
“China firmly opposes and strongly condemns unreasonable U.S. actions,” Zhao said at a regular news briefing. “China urges the United States to change course, correct its mistakes and stop the political suppression and unreasonable restrictions on Chinese media.”
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.