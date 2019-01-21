FILE - In this Nov. 6, 2018, file photo, a document from the website of China’s Trademark Office of the State Administration for Industry and Commerce showing provisional approval of a trademark for Ivanka Trump Marks LLC is seen on a computer screen in Beijing. China has greenlighted five more Ivanka Trump trademarks as trade talks with her father’s administration intensify. They cover a range from wedding dresses to insurance and art valuation services. (Mark Schiefelbein, File/Associated Press)

SHANGHAI — China has greenlighted five more Ivanka Trump trademarks as trade talks with her father’s administration intensify.

The trademarks approved earlier this month cover various products and services from wedding dresses to brokerages and art valuations.

Ivanka Trump closed her fashion brand last year. Her representatives say the China trademarks are needed to protect her name from squatters.

Ivanka Trump’s expanding intellectual property holdings have long raised ethical concerns, particularly in China, where the courts and bureaucracy tend to reflect the will of the ruling Communist Party.

Critics argue that by asking a foreign government for valuable intellectual property rights, White House officials could open themselves to pressure in government negotiations.

There also is concern that the Trump family’s global trademark portfolio may provide lucrative opportunities once Donald Trump leaves office.

