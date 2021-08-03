From Louis Vuitton stores in Beijing to a buzzing stock exchange in Shanghai, the trappings of capitalism are ubiquitous in China. So too is the hand of the state. This mix of market economics and central control emerged from the trauma of the decade-long Cultural Revolution, which ended when Communist Party patriarch Mao Zedong died in 1976. Taking over a poor and fractured country, Deng Xiaoping made developing the economy the priority, even if it meant contravening core communist ideology that factories, farms and businesses should be communally owned. What emerged was far from laissez-faire. The dominance of state-owned banks helped turn massive pools of savings into financing for roads, rail links and ports. When foreign firms set up shop in China, many were forced to do so with a local partner, thereby inducing the transfer of technology. As a result, the economy grew 90-fold over the next four decades, helping forestall calls for political reform. Under President Xi Jinping, the party ensures it is well-ensconced in ever-more ways. Direct elections are allowed only for some lower-level jobs; horse-trading among party elders determines who climbs the political hierarchy. The party has stoked national pride with Olympic gold medals and missions into space along with increasingly slick propaganda. Tight controls on mass and social media stifle dissent. The government has nurtured world-beating companies developing cutting-edge technologies such as facial recognition and artificial intelligence – tools that can be used to track challengers to its rule. Billionaires are tolerated as long as they toe the party line. A campaign against corruption that’s punished a million bureaucrats aims to ensure everyone stays in line.