BEIJING — China says the U.S. and other countries have not presented any conclusive evidence that Chinese telecoms gear maker Huawei threatens their national security.

Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying said Wednesday that critics of Huawei Technologies were fabricating threats and misusing state power to “suppress the legitimate development rights and interests of Chinese enterprises” and are “using political means to intervene in the economy.”

Hua’s comments at a daily briefing were some of the sharpest yet in a feud over Washington’s drive to convince other nations to shut Huawei out of their markets due to national security concerns.

The company insists that it is independent and poses no threat to the security of others.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.